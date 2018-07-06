How to avoid tragedy in water this weekend

If you're visiting a beach in Manitoba this weekend, the province has a stark reminder for you: you can't rely on a lifeguard for help if you get into trouble.

There are no lifeguards watching swimmers in provincial parks or beaches, leaving folks to fend for themselves or rely on a buddy in the case of emergency.

And making sure you don't swim alone is one of the top five tips the Lifesaving Society offers for swimmers.

The society said it is aware of seven drowning deaths so far this year in Manitoba, but says that number is anecdotal and may very well rise before the summer is over.

Christopher Love is the Water Smart co-ordinator for the Lifesaving Society - Manitoba branch. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

On Monday, an 18-year-old man who was swimming in Pinawa, Man., without a life-jacket went missing. RCMP divers pulled his body from the water Wednesday.

On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police were searching for two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora the day before.

"It's always a tragedy when we have somebody losing their life in, on or around the water, " said Christopher Love, Water Smart co-ordinator for the Lifesaving Society's Manitoba branch.

"From my point of view, it's the worst part of the job — learning that somebody has passed away in a suspected drowning."

These are his top five tips to stay safe:

Pre-plan

That means going somewhere where there is supervision, like a pool with lifeguards or a beach. Even though there are no lifeguards on beaches, there are safety officers at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and the beach at Birds Hill Park who don't supervise swimmers, but can help in an emergency.

Always bring a buddy

Never go in the water alone, even at your cottage, Love says. Have someone around so they can help if things go wrong.

If you're boating, wear a life-jacket

Love said year after year, the Lifesaving Society finds people who drowned in boating accidents weren't wearing life-jackets.

Putting one on is a simple thing that could save your life.

Kids need to be in arm's reach

It only takes seconds for a drowning to occur.

Stay sober

Save the partying for when you've dried off and are out of the water for the day.

Bonus tip: Stay hydrated this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, where humidex values are expected to exceed 40.

Love said staying hydrated is important. Heatstroke can be a contributing factor in drowning deaths, since someone suffering from it might not be fully alert going into the water.