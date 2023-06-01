Content
Manitoba

5-year-old girl dead after possible drowning in remote northern Manitoba community

A five-year-old girl is believed to have drowned after wandering away from her home in Brochet, a remote fly-in community about 935 km northwest of Winnipeg. 

Girl wandered away from home and was found in a lake: RCMP

Thompson Rural RCMP are investigating the possible drowning death of a five-year-old girl in Brochet, a remote fly-in community about 935 km northwest of Winnipeg. (CBC)

Thompson Rural RCMP were notified about the girl's death Wednesday at about 7:45 p.m. and were on the ground in Brochet Thursday at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

The child had wandered away from her home, the police said. When her family went looking for her, they found her in a nearby lake. 

The girl was rushed to the community's nursing station, where she was pronounced dead. 

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Brochet is located the northern shore of Reindeer Lake near the Saskatchewan border.

