Manitoba man drowns after falling into Lake of the Woods on fishing excursion
A Manitoba man drowned Monday night after falling into Lake of the Woods near Buffalo Point First Nation.

2 other men, EMS tried to save 67-year-old from RM of Morris

A man from the rural municipality of Morris drowned Monday night after falling into Lake of the Woods while fishing, Manitoba RCMP say. (CBC)

Officers were called about a possible drowning at 5:45 p.m., a Wednesday news release said.

Police say the 67-year-old man, from the rural municipality of Morris, south of Winnipeg, was fishing with two other men, a 74-year-old and 59-year-old. 

The man tried to retrieve a fish from the water and fell into the lake. He wasn't wearing a life-jacket and immediately began having trouble staying above water, RCMP said.

The 59-year-old man dove into the lake to try to help him, but then got back in the boat, where he and the 74-year-old were able to pull the other man in. 

The 67-year-old was taken to shore. Despite attempts to revive him, EMS pronounced him dead shortly after they arrived. 

Sprague RCMP, along with Manitoba's chief medical examiner, continue to investigate.

