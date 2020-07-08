Manitoba man drowns after falling into Lake of the Woods on fishing excursion

A Manitoba man drowned Monday night after falling into Lake of the Woods near Buffalo Point First Nation, RCMP say.

Officers were called about a possible drowning at 5:45 p.m., a Wednesday news release said.

Police say the 67-year-old man, from the rural municipality of Morris, south of Winnipeg, was fishing with two other men, a 74-year-old and 59-year-old.

The man tried to retrieve a fish from the water and fell into the lake. He wasn't wearing a life-jacket and immediately began having trouble staying above water, RCMP said.

The 59-year-old man dove into the lake to try to help him, but then got back in the boat, where he and the 74-year-old were able to pull the other man in.

The 67-year-old was taken to shore. Despite attempts to revive him, EMS pronounced him dead shortly after they arrived.

Sprague RCMP, along with Manitoba's chief medical examiner, continue to investigate.