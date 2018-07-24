Police investigate drowning in Kings Park

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man drowned in a pond in Kings Park in the city's south end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

A witness said two men jumped into the water and pulled a man out. They tried to resuscitate the man while waiting for paramedics.

Winnipeg police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man had drowned. The man's identity has not been released.

Police have not released any information about what led to the drowning.