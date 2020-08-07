Man drowns after boat capsizes in northern Manitoba

A 59-year-old man drowned Wednesday after the boat he was in capsized on Hughes Lake, in northwestern Manitoba.

Lynn Lake RCMP were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m.

The man was on a boat with two other men, both 24, at the time. The 59-year-old was unconscious and was pulled from the water by the two other men, says an RCMP news release.

Officers helped the men pull the man to shore.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the men were not using life jackets and alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Hughes Lake is approximately 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.