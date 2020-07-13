Skip to Main Content
22-year-old man airlifted to hospital after near drowning in Great Falls
Manitoba

22-year-old man airlifted to hospital after near drowning in Great Falls

A 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon in Great Falls, Man., according to STARS Air Ambulance.

Bystanders and local paramedics tried to resuscitate man, then STARS first responders joined in

CBC News ·
STARS Air Ambulance was called to Great Falls for where a man nearly drowned on Saturday afternoon. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

A 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon in Great Falls, Man., according to STARS Air Ambulance.

Chad Saxon, a representative for STARS, says the air ambulance was called to the scene at about 3:10 p.m.

Bystanders and local paramedics were working to resuscitate the man when STARS arrived, Saxon said.

STARS staff took over and airlifted the 22-year-old to the closest hospital in Pine Falls, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

CBC News reached out to RCMP for an update on the man's condition. A spokesperson said information will be released on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now