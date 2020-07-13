Man drowns after jumping into quarry near Great Falls dam, Manitoba RCMP say

A 21-year-old man drowned Sunday after he jumped into a quarry near the Great Falls Dam, RCMP say.

The man, from the rural municipality of St. Anne, was with friends when he entered the water, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

He started struggling to swim, went under and did not come up.

Several of his friends tried to help him but could not get to him, the news release said.

Some bystanders came to assist, and he was pulled from the water.

Chad Saxon, a representative for STARS, said Sunday that the air ambulance was called to the scene around 3:10 p.m.

Bystanders and local paramedics were already working to resuscitate the man when STARS arrived, Saxon said.

Local paramedics took the man to the closest hospital in nearby Pine Falls, where he was pronounced dead.

The Great Falls Dam is on the Winnipeg River, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Powerview RCMP are investigating.