Drones light up the night sky above Selkirk, Man.

Imagine a fireworks display without the loud noises, smoke and fire hazards.

On Friday night, a complex light display using cutting-edge technology and design lit up the sky above Selkirk, Man., with images of city landmarks and Halloween-themed designs, delighting those who came out to watch.

Amber McRae watched the show with her daughter Carter.

"It was neat, it was really cool. It was like nothing we've ever seen before," she said.

"I like how Selkirk has a lot of community events like this and it brings people together."

Grant Bjornson said he thought the show was incredible.

"I thought it was pretty cool. Technology's come a long way since even 10 years ago," he said.

"I"m just kind of amazed at how all that works … you've got to be pretty smart to do this."

The show was put on by Selkirk resident and entrepreneur Anu Patel, who is the brains behind his company Drone Lightshow Canada.

The drones are equipped with high-powered LED lights, which can form any formation and flash on a beat of music.

Patel says it's been his dream to put on a drone light show, ever since he saw one in 2012 in the U.S., but it took a lot of money to buy the drones, and practice to get the formations right.

A pumpkin was part of the drone light show above Selkirk on Friday. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

His first big gig in Manitoba was on Canada Day in Selkirk, where the city commissioned Patel for a five-minute drone light show as an alternative to a fireworks show, which he says creates a lot of pollutants.

"That was my dream come true, so that was so beautiful," Patel said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Up To Speed on Friday.

The drone pilot hopes these light shows will become more commonplace and affordable as technology evolves.

"It's like a open sky. You can design your own dream there and right now with the kind of development happening in terms of technology in drone shows, things will be much better, more easier, more economical."