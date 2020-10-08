Fake website offers to book driving tests, Manitoba Public Insurance warns

Manitoba Public Insurance is warning people about a fraudulent website offering to book road and knowledge tests for drivers.

"It has come to the attention of Manitoba Public Insurance that a fraudulent, online appointment and knowledge booking site exists, which requests personal information and charges a fee," an MPI news release said.

"This website is fraudulent and is in no way associated with MPI. If someone has booked an appointment on this site and paid money, they should report this fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre."

Manitobans who want to book a driving test online can do so through MPI's website.

There has been a big demand for appointments, with available slots being filled within minutes since MPI resumed booking new road tests in early July.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of roughly 4,300 road tests for people seeking Class 2 to 6 licences back in March.

Once those were taken care of, appointments were reopened to the public. They are released every Wednesday at 9 a.m.