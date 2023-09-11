Driving instructors call for an end to MPI strike, say it's hurting their business

Winnipeg driving instructors are getting out of their cars to walk with striking MPI workers on the picket line, calling for an end to the strike that they say is hurting their business.

Close to 1,700 unionized MPI employees have been on strike for almost two weeks after collective bargaining talks hit an impasse between the Crown corporation and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

That led to the cancellation of hundreds of Class 5 road tests, which is having a huge impact on business for driving instructors, said Paul Phangureh with Pan Am Driving School.

With the number of road tests reduced, Phangureh said students at his driving school have been cancelling their lessons. He estimates that business at his driving school is down by about 80 per cent since the strike began.

"Without the road test, there are no lessons. With no lessons there's no work. So it is getting very slow for us," he said.

Safety concerns

Another concern among the driving instructors is MPI's use of certified driving education instructors to administer road tests.

Neena Bedi, a driving instructor at Bridgewater Driving School, said she doesn't think this is appropriate because the regular MPI examiners have to take weeks worth of training.

"As driving instructors we are trained to instruct people, not trained to examine them," she said.

Bedi said her driving school has been hit hard by the strike too, saying aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, business has never been this slow.

"Everybody's just reduced so much. Instead of doing like four lessons a day, five lessons a day, we're reduced to one lesson or two, some days there's nothing. So it's a lot."

The instructors say they want both sides to come back to the bargaining table so that the strike can end soon.

"Please sit down with the workers and come to some terms. I mean, you can't go on like this," Phangureh said.

In an email, MGEU president Kyle Ross said the union appreciates the support.

"Seeing so many driving school instructors join our picket lines to show their support has been really uplifting for our members," he said.

"We all just want to get back to the bargaining table to work out a fair deal and end this strike."

CBC News has reached out to MPI and is anticipating a response.