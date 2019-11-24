Driver lands in construction hole in south Winnipeg

A driver went off-limits and ended up down a construction hole in south Winnipeg on Friday.

The city confirmed it currently has a crew set up at an excavation site at Arden Avenue near St. Mary's Road where a car drove past the barricades and landed in a hole on Friday.

Construction workers are working to repair a sewer line in the area, the city said in an email statement.

Fire crews responded to the call and assisted the driver to safety.

No injuries were reported to the city regarding the driver or crews on the site.

