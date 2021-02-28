Man arrested for stabbing driver-for-hire, passenger following argument

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed a woman he'd hired for a ride and another passenger several times following an argument in the woman's vehicle.

Police said investigators believe the woman had posted on social media advertising that she was available to be hired for rides.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, she picked up the man later accused of stabbing her along with two of his acquaintances from a residence on Selkirk Avenue near Main Street, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The woman had another man in the vehicle to keep her company, police said. At some point during the ride, there was an argument that led to the 21-year-old passenger stabbing the driver and her companion several times.

The man accused of the stabbing and his acquaintances ran, and so did the woman's companion, police said.

The woman drove away to find help and called police from the Arlington Street Bridge to report the stabbing.

Another call came in shortly after that, reporting the man who had been stabbed was knocking on doors asking for help on Magnus Avenue a few blocks away from McPhillips Street, police said.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. and found both of them with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and the man was rushed in unstable condition, though both have since been upgraded to stable, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., the 21-year-old who is believed to have stabbed both people was found at the place on Selkirk Avenue where the woman had picked him up hours earlier.

Officers arrested him and later found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing at the house, police said.

The man was also charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.