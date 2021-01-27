RCMP search for impaired driver involved in fatal crash in northern Manitoba last year

The RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a man who was the subject of an impaired driving warrant issued last October after one of his three passengers died of his injuries.

Jesse Aaron Campbell, 32, was impaired when he lost control of the vehicle near Cranberry Portage, in northern Manitoba, on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on Sherridon Road, about nine kilometres from the intersection of Highway 10, just after 11:30 a.m.

Campbell, from Swan River, and his three passengers — a 15-year-old girl from Flin Flon, a man, 33, from Pukatawagan and a man, 33, from The Pas — were all sent to hospital.

The passenger from The Pas died from his injuries five days later.

RCMP obtained an arrest warrant in October but have not been able to locate Campbell, who is facing charges including impaired driving causing death.

He is described as six feet tall and about 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He could be in Swan River or Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call RCMP at 204-472-4040, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online.

