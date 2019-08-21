Driver, 81, dies after head-on highway crash

An 81-year-old man died after a crash Tuesday afternoon near Stonewall, Man.

The crash happened on Highway 6 near Road 79 North in the Rural Municipality of Woodlands.

The man, from Eriksdale, Man., was trying to pass a car.

He pulled his vehicle into head-on traffic and hit a pickup truck. The man, who police say was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

