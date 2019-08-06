78-year-old man killed, 6 others taken to hospital after highway crash near Selkirk

A man has died and six others were taken to hospital Monday following a crash at a Highway 9 intersection northwest of Selkirk, Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday.

The 78-year-old man from Warren, Man., was driving a sedan eastbound on Meadowdale Road, in the rural municipality of St. Andrews, when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck going south on Highway 9 around 1:55 p.m. Monday, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 74-year-old woman, was airlifted to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

Five people in the pickup truck — the 33-year-old man who was driving, a 32-year-old woman in the passenger seat, and three young children, all from Winnipeg — were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection where the crash occurred is controlled by a two-way stop sign where the gravel road meets the highway.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and RCMP continue to investigate.