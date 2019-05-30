Unbelted driver killed in rural truck rollover

A young man who was not wearing a seatbelt died in an early morning rollover Sunday in south-central Manitoba, RCMP say.

Police responded to the crash at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Provincial Road 422, about two kilometres north of Highway 23, Morris RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

RCMP said the adult did not survive when the pickup truck he was driving veered off the roadway, plunged into the ditch and rolled near the town of Morris, about 70 kilometres by road southwest of Winnipeg. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were directly involved in the collision, police said, adding speed may have been a factor.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased. Morris officers along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

