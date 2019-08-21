Skip to Main Content
Driver charged in fatal St. James crash that killed pedestrian
Manitoba

Police have charged a Winnipeg man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian near Polo Park in January.

Man, 46, charged with disobeying traffic-control device, careless driving causing death

A memorial was set up for the 31-year-old woman killed in a collision at the intersection of St. James Street and Maroons Avenue. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

On Jan. 11, a 31-year-old woman was killed when a southbound vehicle making a left turn in the intersection of Maroons Road and St. James Street hit a northbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle then hit the woman, and a traffic light pole, a police news release said.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with disobeying a traffic-control device and careless driving causing death.

