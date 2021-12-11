Dump truck driver charged after crash damaged skywalk in downtown Winnipeg

The driver of a commercial dump truck that crashed into a skywalk overpass last month has been charged with a number of offences.

On Nov. 16, shortly after midnight, the truck with a raised bed was heading south on Donald Street when it hit the skywalk at Portage Avenue.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with injuries he suffered. Winnipeg police say the collision caused more than $100,000 in damage to the skywalk, disrupted traffic for 48 hours, and rendered the truck inoperable.

The 67-year-old driver has been charged with a number of offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including improper operation of equipment and failing to wear a seatbelt.