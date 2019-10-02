18-year-old driver arrested in connection with March pedestrian death

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a motor vehicle collision in March that sent a man to hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police previously said emergency services personnel responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Osborne Street and Morley Avenue around 3 p.m. on March 20.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit while crossing the street. Six days later, police announced the man had died.

Winnipeg police have now arrested an 18-year-old Winnipeg woman with proceeding before it was safe to do so. The woman was released on an appearance notice, police said.