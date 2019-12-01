Driver found dead in ditch after vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie

The driver of a vehicle found dead in the ditch on Sunday morning following a collision outside of Portage la Prairie wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to RCMP in Manitoba.

At 8:35 p.m. Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call about a vehicle in the ditch off Highway 305, near Road 62 North, close to Long Plain First Nation, RCMP said in press release on Sunday afternoon.

Police said their initial investigation has determined that a 41-year-old woman from the nearby First Nation, a community of about 1,200 people located southwest of Portage la Prairie, was traveling southbound on the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and struck the side of a driveway, causing the vehicle to become airborne.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The exact time of the crash remains unknown as Portage la Prairie RCMP, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: