A local car club burned rubber and revved its engines to bring some cheer to a little Winnipeg boy celebrating his birthday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Manitoba G-Body Car Club put on a drive-thru birthday party on Wednesday in the King Edward area to celebrate Jaxson Beaulieu Pike's fifth birthday.

His mother says the turnout was bigger than they ever imagined. Michelle Beaulieu estimated at least 100 people in cars, trucks and motorcycles came by, as Jaxson and his family watched from the back of a pickup truck parked on King Edward Street near their home.

"Way more than we expected. I thought maybe a couple cars would come, a couple friends would come. Never did I think anything like this," she said.

The loyal member of the local G-Body crew said she posted to the group's Facebook page to ask if anyone had their cars on the roads and would be interested in driving by.

"It just blew up," she said. Her post has been shared over 500 times.

Birthday bash

A video the proud mom posted to Facebook shows an unmarked police car passing by spreading well wishes with its lights on.

The street party lasted for more than an hour, as people came out of isolation to make an appearance while abiding by provincial public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beaulieu said she has been part of the car club for years through the connections her brother, Tanner, made there before he died in 2014.

She said her brother was an enthusiast of the classic style of cars made by General Motors in the '70s and '80s until he was killed at the Forks on Canada Day, at the age of 25.

Michelle Beaulieu describes her brother Tanner as a 'good guy' who held a steady job and went fishing with her every weekend.

Now her son is carrying on the family's G-Body legacy as a big fan of Hot Wheels — at least until he can drive.

Beaulieu said the show of support made her cry, and Jaxson was so happy at the end of the day.

"This turned into a blessing, really, because if the [COVID-19] stuff wasn't happening, this wouldn't have happened," she said.

"Hashtag mom-win!"