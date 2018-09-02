If you drink, don't drive this long weekend, say Manitoba RCMP

Police in Manitoba are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking following two fatal crashes involving alcohol in the first two days of the September long weekend.

"With some of the busiest days on our roads quickly approaching due to the end of the long weekend, we ask all Manitobans to drive sober, to wear their seatbelts, pay attention to their surroundings and to slow down," reads a release from Manitoba RCMP sent to media Sunday.

"We want everyone to enjoy their long weekend and to get to their destination safely."

In the first crash, a pick-up truck with three women from Sturgeon Landing, Sask., in it lost control and went into the ditch before crashing into a large tree Friday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Sturgeon Landing Road, about 15 kilometres west of Provincial Highway 10.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger, a 53-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The 49-year-old woman driving, who was not injured, is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Then, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday Steinbach RCMP were called to an off-road vehicle rollover.

Police say a 36-year-old man from the R.M. of Tache was riding an off-road vehicle with an eight-year-old boy. The vehicle rolled and landed on top of the man.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The boy was not injured.

Police say neither the man nor the boy were wearing helmets or wearing seat belts and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

More from CBC Manitoba: