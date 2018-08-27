Battling cancer as teen, she just wanted a bike. 24 years later, it's bringing her joy again

While battling cancer as a child, the gift of a bike helped Leslie Mackay forget she was sick and just be a kid.

That bike is bringing joy back into her life again 24 years later, after she passed it on to her daughter.

Mackay, who is again fighting cancer, was given the bike by the Dream Factory, which grants wishes for children who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

Though some children ask for trips or expensive electronics, at 13, Mackay just wanted a bike.

"My mom was expecting to lose her job and my dad was just returning to work after being laid off, so they didn't really have the money to buy a bike," she said.

"They just simply couldn't afford it. With all the meds and everything they had to pay for, it just wasn't in the budget."

Receiving the bike helped Mackay just be a kid while battling cancer at 13. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC )

Mackay was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma as a child, and went through nine months of chemotherapy for cancer in her in neck, chest, and stomach.

She says she doesn't remember much from that time, but her mother tells her she couldn't keep the teen in the house after she got her bike.

"It just really helped me forget about the cancer," she said.

Battling cancer again

Mackay ​was diagnosed with breast cancer and lymphoma last February. She's undergone about seven months of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries as a result, but still has at least one more surgery to go through.

Seeing her daughter so happy with the bike that once made her forget about her illness has brought her happiness during a challenging time, she said.

Mackay said she was never able to give the bike away, but she decided to pass it on to her 11-year-old daughter.

After weeks of waiting for it to be fixed up for her, Mackay said her daughter, Jolene, was ecstatic to finally receive it.

"She was just all smiles and screams and excitement," she said.

Once her own bike is fixed up, she's hoping to join her daughter on the road.

With files from Information Radio