Ex-boyfriend of murdered Winnipeg woman loses fight to toss wrongful death suit

A Manitoba judge has refused to toss out a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit against a Winnipeg man accused by his ex-girlfriend's family of orchestrating her murder.

Drake Moslenko, 33, is facing a civil court trial early next year in connection with claims made by Kaila Tran's family he masterminded her June 20, 2012 killing and should be barred from claiming further life insurance proceeds held by her estate.

Moslenko was seeking what's called a summary judgment to immediately end the family's case against him, saying their lawsuit was "offensive, scandalous and baseless" and has "no merit whatsoever."

However, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Joan McKelvey has ruled there are "genuine issues" requiring a full trial in the case. It is currently set to go ahead on Jan. 27, 2020.

"It is necessary to achieve a fair and just adjudication to have this matter proceed through the trial process," McKelvey ruled. "There exists a significant factual conflict in this complex matter," she found.

"It is not in the interest of justice to allow this matter to move forward as a summary judgement."

Moslenko was charged with first-degree murder a few days after Tran was stabbed more than 30 times in an ambush in the parking lot outside the St. Vital apartment she shared with Moslenko.

Treyvonne Willis, an acquaintance of his, was convicted by jury of her murder in April 2015 and is serving a prison sentence of life without a chance at parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors stayed the charge against Moslenko during his preliminary inquiry. They lost a key evidentiary ruling regarding hearsay evidence.

Members of Tran's family fought and won the right to file the wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Moslenko, while admitting he knew Willis, has denied any wrongdoing. "I had no reason whatsoever to cause the death of Kaila, as I loved her and we continued to live together until the day she died," he has said in court documents.

Family says phone records show connection

As part of the recent summary judgment fight, Tran's family filed evidence they gleaned from being granted access to a copy of the Winnipeg Police Service file on their investigation of Moslenko in connection with Tran's murder.

In an affidavit, family representative Tiffany Tran said prior to her murder, Kaila had discovered Moslenko was cheating on her. "As a result, Kaila intended to end the relationship," Tiffany said.

Phone records gleaned from Moslenko's BlackBerry by the WPS forensic tech crime unit (he voluntarily gave police the device) appear to show Moslenko was often surfing dating websites, including Plenty of Fish, prior to Tran's killing.

The records also reveal contact between phones registered to Willis and Moslenko.

The two phones connected briefly seven times on May 14, 2012 (more than a month before the murder) and twice on June 10, 2012, according to the police report.