Manitoba library, drag queens deliver story time event as protesters gather outside

Winnipeg drag queen Miss Assuma Gender has never seen protesters show up outside one of her events prior to Saturday, but she's glad a family-friendly story time event at a Manitoba library went well despite heated protests outside.

The event, Read by Queens, was held at the Headingley Municipal Library just west of Winnipeg, in partnership with Sunshine House, a Winnipeg-based community drop-in centre, and featured three drag queens reading children's books.

CBC News obtained a video taken outside of the library as the event was underway, showing two groups of about 10 people each. One group, holding pride and transgender pride flags, are seen on one side of the street as the other group across from them chants "shame."

"I'm hoping that that incident is not the takeaway here," Miss Gender told CBC News. "We really just wanted to, at the very least, show the kids that coming to an event like this should be safe."

Miss Gender was alerted of a possible protest prior to the event but said the performers went ahead with it to show kids that they can "dress however they want, and that doesn't diminish who they are as people."

Protesters did not impact the event itself, which took place in the library's basement reading room. She said drag queen story time events have recently grown in popularity but they've been blown out of proportion by people who don't understand what drag is.

"I think the misunderstanding that a lot of people have is, they get hung up on drag — full stop. That's what they view as being inappropriate, which equates being a queer person in the vicinity of children … as inappropriate," she said.

No arrests after protesters got pushy

RCMP said they responded to multiple reports of a disturbance on Alboro Street, near the library, where officers found two groups of people yelling at each other.

Two women — one from each group — had pushed each other, RCMP said in a Monday statement. No injuries were reported and no charges or arrests were pursued after speaking with both women.

Supporters and protesters are shown outside of the Headingley library on Saturday afternoon. Head librarian Alison Au said she wanted to hold the event to make the library's stance clear after recent calls for the removal of LGBTQ, sexual education resources and other books in Manitoba school libraries. (Submitted by Alison Au)

Police remained at the protest to ensure safety until both groups left.

About 75 people attended the event, including parents, children and youth, said head librarian Alison Au, who said she's proud Headingley Library was able to hold its first ever drag queen story time event.

Au, who has worked at the library for about 15 years, wanted to hold the event to make the library's stance clear following recent calls for the removal of LGBTQ, sexual education resources and other books in Manitoba school libraries.

"It just seemed like the time was right to do something like this. Headingley has never really had any sort of a pride event or anything like that," she told CBC News on Monday.

The library started getting emails and phone calls from people with complaints after the event was announced, and Au said she contacted RCMP after learning of plans for the protest.

Skirt Browning, Miss Assuma Gender and Moxie Cotton are pictured sitting as Headingley United Church minister Cathy Maxwell speaks at Saturday's story time event. Cotton says the event was a way to "help kids be themselves in a world that is increasingly unfriendly to queer youth. (Submitted by Alison Au)

It was heartwarming to see some kids connect deeply to the stories that the drag queens read during the event, she said, adding the overall response from Headingley's community has been largely positive.

Headingley's mayor, a councillor and United Church minister also attended the event to show their support, said Au.

"The mayor suggested this morning that we should make it an annual event. He was really happy with it, so it's upsetting when you get this sort of negativity — and we're still getting it," Au said.

'We're not going to stop'

Since Saturday, Au said the library has received voicemail messages accusing them of promoting drug use, Satanism and grooming children.

"It was definitely disheartening to have to deal with such negativity but overall we're very proud that we were able to hold this event," she said.

"If we could even reach one family and make them feel included and accepted, then it was worth it."

Moxie Cotton, another drag queen who took part, said the performers felt good about how it went, as the community was overwhelmingly supportive and welcoming.

"As we left, the kids and mostly their parents stood on either side of the exit to the parking lot and held up pride flags and they cheered," she said.

Moxie Cotton says the queens were proud of how much fun they had at the event, and the children were excited to have them at the library.

"We're not going to stop doing them, and people probably won't stop protesting either, but my hope is that eventually they realize that all they're doing is harming kids and making kids [and] their parents scared," Cotton said.

"All we want to do is just help kids be themselves in a world that is increasingly unfriendly to queer youth."