Two downtown Winnipeg streets to close for overnight film production this week
Parts of Princess Street and Main Street will be closed overnight this week to accommodate a film production starting Monday night.
Stretches of Main Street and Princess Street will be affected
Northbound and southbound Main Street between McDermot Avenue and William Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Southbound Princess Street from Henry Avenue to William Avenue will be closed from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.
Southbound Princess Street from Alexander Avenue to William Avenue will be closed from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.
