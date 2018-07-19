Two downtown Winnipeg streets to close for overnight film production this week

Parts of Princess Street and Main Street will be closed overnight this week to accommodate a film production starting Monday night.

Northbound and southbound Main Street between McDermot Avenue and William Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound Princess Street from Henry Avenue to William Avenue will be closed from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.

Southbound Princess Street from Alexander Avenue to William Avenue will be closed from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.