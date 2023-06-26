Man selling chocolates charged with sexually assaulting woman outside downtown Winnipeg mall, police say

A man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident just outside a mall in downtown Winnipeg late last week.

A woman flagged down Winnipeg officers on foot patrol after she was "touched in an unwanted sexual manner" just outside City Place Mall on Friday around 4 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman told officers a man selling chocolate approached her, and when she declined to buy some he "made an innappropriate comment" and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The officers found and arrested a suspect in the area of Graham Avenue and Donald Street, near the mall, Canada Life Centre, the Millennium Library and the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

The 25-year-old man Winnipeg man was charged with sexual assault and remains in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: