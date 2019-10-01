Have an idea on making downtown Winnipeg safer? Police commission wants to hear it

The Manitoba Police Commission is asking Winnipeggers for suggestions on how to make downtown a safer place.

Minister of Justice Cliff Cullen tasked the commission last month to consult with stakeholders and develop recommendations for improving safety in the heart of the city, such as increased foot patrols, security cameras and more lighting.

An initial report to government is due by Nov. 17 so the commission is asking people to submit their answers by Oct. 31.

Police data shows violent crime in the downtown increased by 10 per cent last year and property crime went up by 22 per cent.

A police survey from 2017 also indicated 84 per cent of Winnipeggers — and 90 per cent of women — felt unsafe walking alone downtown at night.

Any and all advice can be submitted on the commission's website, by emailing info@mbpolicecom.ca, or in writing to:

The Manitoba Police Commission

ATTN: DOWNTOWN SAFETY

1802-155 Carlton St.

Wpg, MB R3C 3H8