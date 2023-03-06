Manitoba finance minister gives boot to provincial budget tradition

Manitoba's finance minister on Monday gave the boot — or rather four of them — to a budget custom as the province prepares to unveil its spending plans for the next year.

The budget for 2023 will be announced on Tuesday and there is a long-held tradition among Canadian ministers of finance — the origins of which aren't known — to purchase or wear new shoes when the budget is delivered.

"This is somewhat symbolic of the turning of the page from the old budget, or the fact that the tread is worn out on the old budget and there's a new pair of shoes to recognize new treads on a new budget," Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said.

"In speaking with the new minister of finance, he assured me that he could do without a new pair of shoes and he had an idea of what that tradition should be replaced with this year."

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen has decided to es-shoe the custom, opting instead to buy two pairs of winter boots for members of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership to distribute in the city's core.

"The Downtown Community Safety Partnership responds to people in need, and we know there's more to do," Cullen said, while repeating an announcement from November about $3.6 million for the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

"This will allow the partnership to continue the crucial work that they are doing. So we're excited about today, we're excited about good news tomorrow and we're also excited about the future of Manitoba."