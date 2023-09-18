Business in downtown Winnipeg is still "not like it used to be" pre-pandemic, said Daniel Equbazgi, the owner of Dan's Cafe & Lounge.

He's been in business downtown for almost seven years and recently moved into a bigger space on Edmonton Street that used to house a Second Cup. It was one of many shops that have closed since the pandemic began, having felt the impact of a drop in foot traffic, a phenomenon that continues to this day, Equbazgi said.

He attributes part of that to Manitoba Hydro — one of the larger employers downtown — which is headquartered across the street. About two-thirds of its staff work remotely on Mondays and Wednesdays, a spokesperson with the Crown corporation said.

Equbazgi suggested the exodus of workers from the core, including contingents from the public service working remotely, has affected his bottom line.

"This is killing the business, especially downtown," Equbazgi said, noting people are needed for a recovery. "They have to make them to come back to work."

More workers, housing, police presence and street lighting were among business owners' concerns at an event Monday hosted by the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ), which represents 1,100 businesses in the downtown core.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said all of those are key factors to the health of downtown.

"You feel safer when you're surrounded by people no matter where you are, whether it's downtown or in the suburbs," he said. "Having more people in the downtown for a variety of reasons — living here, visiting here, coming for businesses or events here — is really critical."

A few dozen people, including business owners, listen to Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham discuss some of the big issues facing downtown. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

Kate Fenske, Downtown Winnipeg Biz CEO, said despite 14 businesses opening downtown this year, "there are still more businesses closing than opening.

"We know what makes downtown safer — more people here — and that's obviously been very challenging," she said.

More supports for people struggling with mental health, addictions and homelessness are one of the top things BIZ members want to push for, Fenske said.

Solutions for 'people in crisis'

She relayed a question to the mayor from a business owner who said they're seeing more "people in crisis, drug use, violence on the streets in front of our business," and asked Gillingham how the city is working with social agencies to help vulnerable people, while also improving downtown safety.

He said there is a need for a unified vision from every sector working on those issues.

"There has to be commitment to a co-ordinated approach and the reason is that so many of the services that individuals need that are struggling with homelessness or addiction are provincial services," he said.

"It's going to take a Herculean effort — city, province, social service agencies, non-profits, private sectors — to establish one plan to address this."

Manitoba Hydro, left, and Wawanesa Insurance, right, are among the bigger employers downtown. Since the pandemic began many employees have flexible work arrangements, which means there are fewer people in the area. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

Gillingham said many calls to police don't warrant a "badge and gun" response, which is why having members of the Bear Clan Patrol or Downtown Community Safety Partnership, which patrol the streets and provide assistance to people in need, responding is "so critical."

There is nonetheless a need for police "presence of feet on the street," he said.

Gillingham pointed to plans to add 24 peace officers to Winnipeg Transit buses by end of 2023, adding another two dozen Winnipeg police officers next year devoted to foot patrols in downtown, and an interim measure to divert some community safety officers to spend half of their shift patrolling downtown.

More lighting

Fenske said another challenge facing business owners is "fighting the perception of downtown."

"When it comes to safety, really how a place feels matters and also the perception downtown."

Downtown Winnipeg Biz CEO Kate Fenske, left, and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham address downtown business owners during an event Monday about safety and business in the city's core. (Warren Kay/CBC)

She relayed to Gillingham a question from a business owner who said people feel safer when places are well lit.

Fenske said business owners reported barriers when trying to apply to a city program in 2018-19 that offered incentives for putting up better lighting.

Gillingham said there was low uptake in the past, but that he would look into the possibility again.

Drop in foot traffic

Fenske read another question from a business owner concerned remote work has had a negative impact on downtown and asked how the city could encourage workers to come back.

Gillingham repeated the he wants more city staff currently working from home to get back into the office.

About 15 per cent of the city's workforce, or roughly 1,500 staff, work from home through a flexible work program launched just over a year ago.

A significant chunk have indicated to the city that was an important element to attracting and retaining workers.

Gillingham acknowledged that and said the city is now in competition with private sector employers offering flexible arrangements. He still wants more staff downtown.

"I think we as the city, as an employer, need to lead by example," he said.

When asked about the mayor's comment, Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, which represents almost 5,000 City of Winnipeg employees, said the city should give workers more flexibility.

"Where employers are being successful and leading by example is … offering things such as work from home or flexible work hours, reduced work hours. That's leading by example," Delbridge said on CBC's Up To Speed program Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Equbazgi thinks downtown is a "bit of a mess" right now, but he sees hope on the horizon due to developments like the Wawanesa Insurance tower, under construction down the street at True North Square.

"Maybe after one year, it will be downtown like it used to be."