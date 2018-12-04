'I don't feel safe': Tenants demand better security to stop break-ins inside parking garage

A string of vehicle break-ins has some tenants in a downtown apartment building questioning the safety of their paid parking garage and the efficacy of its security cameras.

The windows of five vehicles have been smashed since the start of November, tenants say.

"I don't feel safe anymore here," said Anamaria Polo, who found her car window smashed Nov. 12.

Polo and her boyfriend, Steven Shurvell, pay $175 per month to park their car in the underground garage in their building.

There are no security guards on duty and they say no one keeps track of who comes in and out. The couple say customers at a business on the main level can access the entire building, including the parking garage, without special fob access.

Timbercreek Communities officials said they are aware of the security concerns and see safety in the building as "a top priority."

"We have distributed letters to our residents to request not letting people into the building," said David Melo, president of Timbercreek Communities.

"We have spoken to Winnipeg police services regarding our concerns and they noted break-ins are happening throughout the city and cautioned that more activity tends to happen in the colder weather months, so we'll take additional precautions."

When asked, Melo did not provide examples of the additional precautions the company will take.

'They don't care about us'

John Profiti, who has lived in the 24-storey building for four years, said vandalism seems to have become worse in the past year, after the business opened on the main floor.

CBC is not including the address of the building due to the security concerns raised.

"It just seems that they [the property manager] are very unwilling to acknowledge that there's an issue or do anything about it and that's really what's concerning," said Profiti.

"I would have expected them to have a security guard."

Anamaria Polo's car window was found smashed on Nov. 12. She and her boyfriend say they now feel unsafe in their parking garage. (Submitted by Steven Shurvell)

While nothing was stolen the day her car window was broken, Polo said the very next day someone peeled away the plastic she and Shurvell had used to seal the window.

"The rent is not free, the parking is not free, and I think we require security at least for the tenants. They don't care about us," Polo said.

"We went to the office and said, 'Hey, my window is smashed,' and they said, 'Well I can't do anything about it. Just take it to MPI.'"

Currently the main security feature, aside from locked exterior doors, is a video surveillance system, tenants said. Some parking stalls are not covered by the cameras and the footage is only reviewed after an incident is reported, Shurvell said.

Polo calls the system "a joke."

"It's all blurry. It doesn't work," she said.

The parking garage is particularly worrisome, Shurvell said, because in the basement, there's poor cellphone service and there are no panic buttons in case of danger.

"If anything was to happen to you down there, your safety would definitely be in jeopardy," he said.

The broken window was reported to Winnipeg police and so far no arrests have been made.

Polo and Shurvell plan to move out of the building as soon as they can find someone willing to sublet their apartment.