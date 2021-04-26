Providing a path to community safety

On the fourth floor of the Air Canada Building on Portage Avenue, 15 members of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership sit in a circle and brief each other on what they might encounter as they prepare to walk through downtown.

They discuss following up with familiar faces: a transient man who had asked for help getting social assistance and a pregnant woman in a potentially dangerous situation. They put on black jackets with recognizable green stripes and bright green tuques, grab radios to connect with each other, and water and protein bars for the people they'll meet on this weekday afternoon.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.