Daughter of missing Brandon man asks for help finding 'very loved member of our family'

The family of a missing Brandon man is asking for any leads that might point them toward his whereabouts.

Douglas Hicks, 62, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29, 2019, in Brandon's east end.

His daughter, Beth Hicks, says he was a patient at Brandon's Centre for Adult Psychiatry and had been out for supper with another family member, but did not return to the facility afterwards.

"He's certainly no threat to anyone in the public," Beth Hicks told CBC News in a phone interview on Tuesday. "He's very quiet, he's very gentle."

She believes her father may have wandered off looking for somewhere quiet.

"The period of time [he's been missing] is very out of character," she said. "We hoped that he'd just decided that maybe he needed a break or something and had gone to a friend's, but at this point we've exhausted all of those contacts."

She said her father also had no phone or wallet on him at the time he was last seen.

"He's likely to be the person you didn't really notice in the crowd," said Hicks. "He's a very, very loved member of our family and member of our community."

Police released this image of Hicks on Tuesday, which shows the clothing he was wearing at the time he disappeared. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

Her family spent Tuesday putting up posters around Brandon, and searching the riverbank and river valleys around the city.

"We're kind of at the mercy of hearing anything from a tip ... or the police being able to turn up any leads," Beth Hicks said. "It's certainly been challenging."

Police said Douglas Hicks is five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with receding grey and brown hair.

Police also released a new image of Hicks on Tuesday showing the clothing he was wearing when last seen — a red and grey quilted plaid lumber jacket over a black hoodie, blue jeans and black runners.

Brandon police are asking anyone with information to call 204-729-2345.