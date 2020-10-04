Missing Manitoba man last seen walking rural roads near Stonewall: RCMP

RCMP in Manitoba are asking the public to help find a man who went missing Saturday evening.

Douglas Dew, 44, was last seen walking on Provincial Road 236 and Road 83 North in Balmoral, Man., about 43 kilometres north of Winnipeg, according to a news release issued by RCMP late Saturday night.

Police and family are concerned for Dew's wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591.

