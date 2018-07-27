It's a red-letter day for Liberals, as leader Dougald Lamont is sworn in

The stars seem to have aligned for Dougald Lamont and the Manitoba Liberal party.

On Friday afternoon, Lamont was sworn in as MLA for St. Boniface, a riding he won in a byelection July 17. The victory gave the Liberals a fourth seat in the legislature, which brings official party status for the first time in 23 years.

In his speech, Lamont said he chose July 27 for his swearing-in date because it had a personal meaning for him, being the 55th anniversary of his parents' wedding. Only after choosing the date did he learn it was also the same day his grandfather John (Bud) Lamont was elected MLA back in 1936.

As if that weren't enough, the Liberal leader pointed to the heavens for another coincidence.

"It's the longest lunar eclipse of the century, so the moon itself was turning Liberal red today," he said, chuckling.

The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, on Friday. (Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press)

Speaking after the ceremony, Lamont said he and his party have a lot of work to do before the legislature sits again in October. Although official party status brings three more staffers — for a total of six — he said he won't be able to take much time off before the end of summer.

"Even if we have twice as many resources, we have four times as much work to do."

Once he gets into chambers, Lamont said his priorities will include fighting for better air quality for his constituents in St. Boniface, as well as health care and education.

"The economy and jobs are a huge focus for me," he added. "I'm concerned unemployment might be creeping up and the housing market might be softening."

Among the biggest challenges Lamont and the Liberals will face are logistics. With three official parties, he said new practices will have to be developed to govern things like committee membership and how time and questions will be divvied up in question period.

"As it stands, everything is designed for two parties and all of that now has to change," he said.

"There's an element of ... positive uncertainty because none of us know exactly what's going to happen, in a good way."