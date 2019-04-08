I won't 'spring an election' on the opposition, Pallister tells Liberals

An election will not be called in Manitoba until the flood watch is well behind us, Premier Brian Pallister told the provincial Liberals in a closed-door meeting Monday.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont drew attention to the meeting last week when he speculated the premier might express his intention to drop the election writ early.

That didn't happen, Lamont said, because Pallister specified he wouldn't "spring an election on us."

"He said quite specifically it won't be till the flood watch is not just over, but well and clear and done," said Lamont, who still thinks a spring election is a forgone conclusion.

Lamont says that in a wide-ranging conversation that lasted a half-hour, Pallister tried to stress areas where political parties could work together.

Conciliatory tone

Some areas of co-operation included flood preparations and the Kindergarten-to- Grade 12 review, where Pallister said he wanted their input.

Lamont says the premier was trying to cast himself as co-operative by organizing the meeting.

"I think the premier is getting to be known as somebody who is often in conflict with other people," Lamont said, "so I think he wants to make the effort to show that he can reach across to other parties.

"Again," he added, "whether that will succeed, that's another question."

Last week, the provincial government said the meeting, which would also include NDP Leader Wab Kinew, would discuss election financing. Lamont says that was one of several topics on the agenda, but the opposition parties were ultimately split up.

Kinew's meeting happened earlier in the morning, the NDP confirmed.

"I assume he was extending the invitation in order to be able to say that he has met with us, he has talked about these things, and perhaps to try and get us on the record to support him," Lamont said.

Election financing has been a major discussion point among the leaders. The government recently introduced a bill that would end campaign expense rebates for political parties, which critics say would make it more difficult for lower-income people to run for office since their costs would not be reimbursed.

Lamont, who took over as party leader in October 2017, says Monday's meeting was the first time he's spoken one-on-one with Pallister.

When asked, he said the premier did not critcize his decision last week to make public that a meeting would be taking place.

"It was very cordial, it was very nice. He was pouring on the charm," Lamont said.