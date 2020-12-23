Manitoba Liberals down in polls but say they're the 'only vehicle' for change

With opinion polls suggesting public approval of Brian Pallister's government is lower than ever, the opportunity is ripe for the provincial Liberal Party to pick up disgruntled voters.

And yet, the Liberals' popularity appears to be sagging as well.

"We have two other parties who are trying to always crush us out of existence," Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said.

"Look, it's a challenge, but … I do think that there's an opportunity for change…. We have to present ourselves as being the only vehicle for that change."

The Liberals have been a distant third in Manitoba politics for decades, trailing the Tories and NDP, but their support tends to rise when voters tire of government — not the other way around.

In a Probe research poll conducted from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, the Liberals garnered the support of 14 per cent of leaning and decided voters provincewide, a two per cent drop from September. The NDP's 41 per cent support is ahead of the governing Progressive Conservatives' 37 per cent.

It is Lamont's responsibility to reverse the party's fortunes, he acknowledged in a year-end interview with CBC News.

But Lamont also said he cannot give much weight to a poll three years before the next scheduled election.

"I think it's a vote against the PCs," Lamont said about the poll.

"People have gathered around a party that they're used to."

The Liberals, with just three sitting MLAs, started approaching Pallister's government differently after the pandemic began, Lamont said.

They researched the government as if they were investigative journalists, exposing the education minister's participation in a webinar with far-right politicians, as one example, he said.

The Manitoba Liberals say there should be more financial aid for businesses that are struggling. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

And they fought to revamp pandemic relief programs.

"[We did] what we can to deliver wins for the people we serve. It's hard, because we don't necessarily get credit for it," Lamont said.

The Liberals campaigned to expand the number of businesses eligible for grant funding and front-line workers eligible for bonus pay, and to reopen thrift stores in the current lockdown, he said.

Pushing Ottawa to buy fish from Fisher River Cree Nation that couldn't be sold because the pandemic closed major markets is "one of the best things I've done in my life, actually," Lamont said.

"As an opposition leader, most of my time is trying to … plead with the government to stop doing bad things, and this was an instance where I got to deliver good news to a whole bunch of people."

The Liberals' advice to Pallister's government was part helpful suggestions, part tough criticism, he said.

Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard stood up a week before Manitoba's first COVID-19 case and called for a pandemic plan for Indigenous communities, personal care homes, shelters and the legislature, while other MLAs rolled their eyes, Lamont said.

In later months, the party called for asymptomtic testing and personal care home investments, he said.

Debt relief

"That's the most frustrating part of it, because so much of this [second wave] was preventable," Lamont said.

To help Manitoba through the pandemic, the government should spend on infrastructure, business supports and putting people to work, he said. A mass debt forgiveness program for individuals and governments, which he campaigned for before the pandemic, would be a big help, he said.

When asked how Manitoba could afford such a plan, Lamont said more money could flow from Ottawa and the province could borrow more.

Nobody asks that question when the province cuts taxes, which predominately helps the wealthy, he said.

Too many Manitobans are nearing financial collapse, he said, alluding to a recent Statistics Canada report that found no other province where consumer insolvency proposals increased year-over-year.

Dougald Lamont, Liberal MLA for the riding of St. Boniface, wants his party to be the 'truly progressive option' that Manitobans are seeking. (Ruth Bonneville/The Canadian Press)

"We are in a crisis," Lamont said. "One of the things you don't want to do is to be pulling your punches."

Lamont wants the Manitoba Liberals to stand as the "truly progressive option" for voters, "that's business-friendly, but it's also friendly to labour."

Manitobans are tired of the PCs and NDP, he said.

"There's always that sense people aren't just voting for something, they're voting against something," Lamont said.

"Our challenge is to say … you can also vote for something positive."

Lamont literally wants to move closer to the voters who chose him.

The Fort Garry resident told CBC News last year that he was planning to move to St. Boniface, the constituency that elected him in a 2018 byelection.

"I think moving in a pandemic is not always the best time to move," he said, "but we're in the process of getting our house fixed up for sale."