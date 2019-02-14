Winnipeg's top bureaucrat retires after 4 years on job

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil is retiring after four years as the city's top bureaucrat.

McNeil tendered his resignation Thursday and says he plans to retire on April 26, sparking a city search for someone new to lead Winnipeg's public service.

"I'm 58 years old and it's time to retire," said McNeil, who spent 36 years in public service with the city, province and Manitoba Floodway Authority.

Mayor Brian Bowman praised McNeil for taking over the public service in 2015, when the city was still reeling from a series of construction and procurement scandals.

McNeil said he was proud of his work on protecting Winnipeg against flooding during his time with both the city and province.

He also reflected on his toughest file, the troubled extension of the Sterling Lyon Parkway, which was placed on hold after residents complained they were misled about the route.​

McNeil said the toughest part of the Parkway affair was his integrity came into question. He said he was pleased to be cleared by the city auditor.

McNeil said he has no plans to work for any government entity but would not rule out private sector work.

Bowman said there is no timeline yet for replacing McNeil.