17-year-old faces 2nd-degree murder charges after double homicide in The Pas: Manitoba RCMP

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in The Pas in January, and more arrests are expected, Manitoba RCMP say.

In the early hours of Jan. 15, Mounties responded to a report of an unresponsive man near a residence in the northern town.

Officers found two men close to one another. One of the men was already dead. The other had suffered critical injuries, and died from those injuries hours later, according to police.

Both men — a 42-year-old and a 37-year-old — had obvious signs of trauma, RCMP said.

After an investigation, two men — a 20-year-old and 25-year-old — were arrested on Jan. 23, but were released without charges, RCMP said in an update on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who is from Moose Lake — about 65 kilometres east of The Pas — was taken into custody on Jan. 31 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Because he is a minor, the teen cannot be named.

RCMP say right now, they don't know of any connection between the 17-year-old and the two men who were killed.

Their investigation is ongoing and "more arrests are anticipated," RCMP said in a Thursday news release.