Manitoba RCMP make 2 more arrests in January double homicide in The Pas

RCMP have charged two more suspects — a teenage boy and a man — with second-degree murder following a double homicide in The Pas in January.

RCMP arrested a 15-year-old from Moose Lake, about 65 kilometres east of The Pas, on Tuesday. They arrested Keith Campbell, a 20-year-old also from Moose Lake, the next day. Both are in custody.

The teen is not being named because he is a minor.

A 17-year-old male from Moose Lake was previously charged in late January. Police had also arrested two other men — a 20-year-old and and a 25-year-old — but later released them with no charges.

On Jan. 15, RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home near The Pas.

When they arrived, Mounties found two victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. One had already died, and the other had serious injuries and died later in the hospital. Both had clear signs of trauma, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP say.