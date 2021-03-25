RCMP investigate double homicide southeast of Winnipeg
News conference called for 2 p.m.
There has been a double homicide in a rural area southeast of Winnipeg, RCMP say.
A news conference has been called for 2 p.m. just east of the town of Lorette, in the rural municipality of Taché.
No additional details have been released at this time.
