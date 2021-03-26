Steinbach man charged with 2nd-degree murder in double homicide southeast of Winnipeg

A 27-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of two people in their 70s at a home in the rural municipality of Taché

Police now believe the double homicide was linked to a break-in at the property near Lorette, says a news release.

Karlton Dean Reimer of Steinbach is scheduled to appear in court Friday on two counts of second-degree murder.

The double homicide was discovered early Thursday morning when officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment responded around 1:15 a.m. to a call from inside a home on River Road about a disturbance, which police now say was a break-in in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman who were dead.

The deaths are being treated as homicides.

There is no known connection between the accused and the victims, police said.

Officers received a report about a suspicious person in the area not long after they found the two victims. They immediately conducted a search and arrested a man on foot along Highway 59.

A stolen vehicle that police believe is linked to the man was found one kilometre away at the intersection of Highway 59 and Provincial Trunk Highway 210. That vehicle was seized by police.