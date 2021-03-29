Man accused in double homicide had history of mental illness, addictions, brother says

The brother of Karlton Dean Reimer, the man accused of killing two people last week at a home near Lorette, Man., says Reimer has a history of serious mental illness and drug addiction, and that more should have been done to help him.

CBC News has identified Dennis and Bernadette Lidgett as the victims of last Thursday's double homicide. Both were in their 70s and described to CBC News as a kind, friendly couple.

Karlton Dean Reimer of Steinbach was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with a double homicide near Lorette, Man. last week. His brother, Kris, says he has a history of mental health issues and addiction. (Submitted by Kris Reimer)

Reimer is now facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their deaths.

Court records show Reimer had been out on bail since September on charges related to the possession of a stolen Jeep and mischief for damaging property.

A copy of Reimer's release order, dated Sept. 15, 2020, says he was supposed to be seeing a psychiatrist and taking prescribed medications. He was also supposed to participate in addictions treatment with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

Reimer's brother, Kris, says Karlton has schizophrenia, struggled with drug addiction for many years, and has a history of violent outbursts.

"Over the years, there's been so many instances where the police were involved, where mental health workers were involved, and he still just slipped through the cracks," he said.

"So I guess my main focus right now is to try to bring some reform to the mental health system out there, because this is unbelievable."

CBC News has identified Dennis and Bernadette Lidgett as the victims of the double homicide in the rural municipality of Taché last week. (Facebook/Tache Food Resource Center)

Last September, court heard that Crown attorneys were concerned about whether Karlton was taking his medication and addressing his addictions.

"The matters on the docket don't look all that serious, but I can tell you there is significant background that I have discussed with Steinbach RCMP in regards to Mr. Reimer, his mental health as well as co-occuring substance abuse issues and those all need to be addressed in order to reduce his risk in the community," Crown attorney Kristee Logan told the court, according to a recording of the proceedings.

Logan went on to say that she wanted to make it clear to Reimer that these conditions "are very serious and if he's not complying then he's going to find himself in the Remand Centre or at risk of harming himself or someone else. So that's the risk we want to address."

But Kris says he thinks Karlton was off his medication in recent weeks because his behaviour had changed and he sounded off when he spoke with him. He said he wishes more had been done to make sure his brother was taking his medication and getting treatment before he was arrested.

He says his family is devastated for the victims and their loved ones: "This was a senseless tragedy and it should never have happened."

Karlton Reimer appeared in court Monday. His case has been adjourned to mid-April.

An RCMP spokesperson refused to comment as the investigation continues.

Kris Reimer says more should have been done to make sure his brother was taking his medication and getting help for his schizophrenia. (Submitted by Kris Reimer)

The double homicide was discovered early Thursday morning when officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment responded around 1:15 a.m. to a call from inside a home on River Road about a disturbance, which police now say was a break-in in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman who were dead.

A man was arrested shortly after following a foot pursuit on Highway 59.

There is no known connection between the accused and the victims, police said.