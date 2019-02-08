2 men shot dead in Winnipeg restaurant killed each other 'simultaneously,' police say

The victims of a double homicide in downtown Winnipeg earlier this week shot and killed each other, police say.

Anthony Brian Cromastey, 30, and Rodney Albert Kirton, 25, died after opening fire on each other inside Johnny G's, a popular late-night restaurant and pub on Main Street, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"The investigation has determined the deceased males died as a result of simultaneous gunshots to each other," said police spokesman Const. Rob Carver, adding that both handguns have been recovered.

A female employee was also hurt during the shooting and sent to hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.

Directly after the shooting another man at the scene assaulted Kirton, police said. An 18-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily harm.