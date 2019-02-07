Man at scene of Johnny G's double homicide arrested for assault

A man who was at the scene of Wednesday's double homicide in Winnipeg has been arrested.

Police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said the arrest is for an assault that also occurred at Johnny G's restaurant and pub around the same time.

The man is not charged in connection with the homicides, in which two men were shot dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the business on Main Street, between York Avenue and Broadway.

Carver would not say if the assault was linked in any way to the two men or the shootings.

Police are not looking for a suspect in the homicides and there is no risk to the public, Carver said.

However, investigators were still going through evidence at Johnny G's on Thursday.

Carver gave no additional details about the shooting or why no suspects are being sought, but hopes to share more information on Friday.