Body of missing northern Manitoba woman found: RCMP

The body of a missing woman in northern Manitoba since mid-October was found in the Saskatchewan River in The Pas on Thursday, RCMP say.

Doreen Head had last been seen on Oct. 17 in The Pas

Police do not believe the death of Doreen Head is criminal in nature but are still investigating. (Submitted by RCMP)

The body of a woman reported missing in northern Manitoba earlier this month has been found in the Saskatchewan River, RCMP say.

Doreen Head, 36, was reported missing in The Pas on Oct. 19, but had last been seen two days earlier.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called about a body, layer identified as Head's, in the Saskatchewan River in The Pas, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The death does not appear to be criminal in nature but the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

