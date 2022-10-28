Body of missing northern Manitoba woman found: RCMP

The body of a woman reported missing in northern Manitoba earlier this month has been found in the Saskatchewan River, RCMP say.

Doreen Head, 36, was reported missing in The Pas on Oct. 19, but had last been seen two days earlier.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called about a body, layer identified as Head's, in the Saskatchewan River in The Pas, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The death does not appear to be criminal in nature but the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.