Body found after officers called to Winnipeg donation bin, but no foul play involved: police

Winnipeg police were called to a donation bin near CF Polo Park Wednesday morning after a body was found.

They don't believe foul play was involved in the person's death, a police spokesperson said in an email.

They did not say where the body was discovered, though emergency crews were later seen surrounding the donation bin on St. John Ambulance Way near Portage Avenue.

No further details were released about the person who died.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m., the spokesperson said. About three hours later, emergency crews were still at the bin, which appeared to have had holes cut into it on either side.

