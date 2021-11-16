Truck hits skywalk overpass, closing Donald Street at Portage Avenue to traffic

Winnipeg police have closed Donald Street at Portage Avenue after a truck crashed into the skywalk overpass.

The collision happened just after midnight Tuesday. One person was treated by paramedics but wasn't taken to hospital, a city spokesperson said.

Traffic is being rerouted and it's unclear when the street will reopen.

The spokesperson did not know whether the skywalk, which connects the Canada Life Centre (the Winnipeg Jets' arena) and Somerset Place, was still open to pedestrians.