More than half of domestic violence protection orders still dismissed

Despite legislative changes in 2016 designed to make protection orders easier to obtain, more than half are still being dismissed or withdrawn.

Protection orders are granted by judicial justices of the peace to victims of domestic violence and stalking based on a history of abuse. The victim needs to show there is reason to believe that the abusive behaviour will continue.

In 2018-19, 765 protection orders — 52 per cent — were dismissed or withdrawn, compared to 54 per cent the previous year. In the past decade, the number of applications that were dismissed peaked at 62 per cent in 2015-16.

"I find it very disappointing. Clients have to go through quite a process, actually a very stressful process, to get that protection order in the first place," said Deena Brock, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters, which represents 10 facilities in the province.

Women account for almost eight in 10 victims of intimate partner violence, according to the latest Statistics Canada data. Manitoba has the second-highest rate of such violence, after Saskatchewan.

"The government did make the changes about protection orders, that was wonderful," Brock said. "In reality, it doesn't seem to be playing out all that beneficial[ly] to clients."

Protection orders can help, but they do not stop domestic violence, said Det. Sgt. Susan Desjardine, domestic violence intervention co-ordinator for the Winnipeg Police Service.

"They are still, bottom line, a piece of paper," Desjardine said. "However, it does give police the teeth to actually act on it."

When victims have a protection order in place that is disobeyed, it gives officers the opportunity to remove the offender, she explained.

"It gives the victim time to find some safety."

Part of the reason for the high rate of dismissed protection orders may be the application forms themselves, she said.

"They are legal documents and there's a lot of legalese in there."

Protection order designates are available to help victims fill out the form, but applicants can apply on their own.

"If they just go in and fill it out on their own, the chances of them actually getting the protection order granted is diminished," Desjardine said.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a statement that the decision to grant or dismiss a protection order is made by the judicial justice of the peace.

"The evidence needed to support an application is set out under the Domestic Violence and Stalking Regulation," Cullen wrote.

If you're experiencing intimate partner abuse there is help out there. Contact the provincewide crisis line at 1-877-977-0007 or the Winnipeg crisis line at 204-615-0311. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.