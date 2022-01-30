WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, snapshots of another concerning and growing epidemic are beginning to emerge.

Organizations and shelters that help women navigate and escape domestic violence are reporting sharp increases in their use and long wait-lists for support.

At The Women's Resource Centre in Brandon, Man., that wait-list could be as long as four dozen. Eighteen women are actively waiting to access services, according to Kim Iwasiuk, the centre's director of counselling and advocacy.

But she said the centre, which assists women and families across western Manitoba, is aware of another 27 women who have asked for help, but can't be reached.

"We're calling this the shadow pandemic for domestic violence and sexual assault, said Iwasiuk. "Abuse happens so often in isolation. Now it's really coming out."

Kim Iwasiuk says Brandon's Women's Resource Centre has never had such a long wait-list for people to access counselling services. (Riley Laychuk via Zoom/CBC)

Kaitlin Geiger-Bardswich, communications and development manager at Women's Shelters Canada, said it's a phenomenon being seen across the country.

She said organizations are facing staffing shortages and space shortages as facilities adjust to the pandemic.

"The phones are ringing off the hook," she said. "They didn't have enough space because the guidelines that were in place for COVID safety meant that a lot of shelters now had reduced capacity."

Funding hasn't kept up

Geiger-Bardswich said some federal funding has helped local organizations in Canada. The need continues to grow.

"They're using that to buy to pay for hotel rooms for women who can't stay at the shelter and even to do first month's rent or some rent support," she said.

Iwasiuk said counselling, shelter spaces and help navigating the justice system have all been in record high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But funding for the staff needed hasn't kept up,

"We have been able to hire a staff member who is filling a parental leave at this point. We've also been able to take on a practicum student, which is something we haven't done before," she said.

"As we're moving people around or connecting with people, more people are just calling. So we're not anywhere down really from our wait list that we had before."

Iwasiuk said pandemic isolation and job loss appears to be behind the recent surge.

"We have to remember that [some] kids are not in school, so they're seeing more family violence as well. And we also know that family violence and sexual assault is the most under-reported crime," she said.

"This … is such a small snapshot of really what's going on within this pandemic as well."

According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice & Accountability, 12 women were the victims of femicide in the first three weeks of 2022.

"We've never seen numbers like that," said Geiger-Bardswich of Women's Shelters Canada. "So that has been very concerning."

'Please call'

Geiger-Bardswich said shelters will do their best given the high demand for services.

"They might have to call around to other shelters. I've seen that in certain urban areas where women are having to move out to rural areas, which isn't ideal.

"But if it is the only safe situation, they can help to find a space," she said.

"Sometimes we're getting calls wondering if shelters are open and we're saying yes, please call," said Iwasiuk.

Iwasiuk said she wants to see more money devoted to women's shelters and organizations that help families escape violent situations.

"There has to be that capacity building, and those Band-Aid solutions that are being put on non-profits where we're going to give you a counselor for six months or three months, and then they're gone because the funding is gone.

"We need folks."

Support is available for anyone affected by intimate partner violence. You can access support services and local resources in Canada by visiting this website. If your situation is urgent, please contact 911 or emergency services in your area.

Though some in-person support services are closed due to COVID-19, phone lines and online support remains available for most centres in Manitoba: